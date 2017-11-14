Refugees in Greece demand transfer to Germany, start hunger strike

A group of mainly Syrian women and children who have been stranded in Greece pitched tents opposite parliament in Athens on Wednesday in a protest against delays in reuniting with relatives in Germany.



Some of the refugees, who say they have been in Greece for over a year, said they had begun a hunger strike.



Greek media have reported that Greece and Germany informally agreed in May to slow down refugee reunification, stranding families in Greece for months after they fled Syria's civil war.



Some 25,000 refugees and migrants have crossed to Greece from Turkey this year -- a fraction of the nearly 1 million arrivals in 2015 -- but arrivals have picked up in recent months.

...