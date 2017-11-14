Pakistan court issues arrest warrant for finance minister: media

TOPSHOT - Indian schoolgirls are covered in a sheet in an effort to protect themselves from heavy smog as they are driven to school on a scooter after three days off due to the air pollution in Amritsar on November 13, 2017. AFP / NARINDER NANU
