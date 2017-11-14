N.Korea nuclear arsenal too developed to destroy quickly: Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday it would not be easy for reclusive North Korea to destroy its nuclear arsenal quickly, even if wanted to, given its weapons programs were so developed.



North Korea is under heavy international pressure to end its weapons programs, pursued in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.



Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Moon said that if North Korea agreed to hold talks, negotiations could be held with all options open.



The North defends the programs as a necessary defense against U.S. plans to invade.



Moon reiterated his stance that now was the time to increase pressure on North Korea so that it would come to talks.

...