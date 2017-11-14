US would welcome new EU sanctions on Iran: official

Any move by the European Union to impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program and alleged involvement in Middle East conflicts would be "interesting and helpful", a U.S. administration official said Tuesday.



Trump has also dealt a blow to an international 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear program by disavowing Iran's compliance with its terms.



Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron mooted the possibility of fresh sanctions, saying he was "very concerned" about Iran's missile program following the firing of a missile from Yemen into Saudi Arabia.



The U.S. administration official declined to say what the Congress might do in the wake of Trump's action but said any new U.S. sanctions would be targeted narrowly at people and entities involved directly in the areas of concern.

