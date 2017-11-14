Dozens of Afghan security forces killed in Taliban raids: officials

Dozens of Afghan police and soldiers have been killed in a wave of Taliban attacks on checkpoints in Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday, as insurgents step up assaults on the beleaguered security forces.



The Taliban have intensified attacks on security installations across the country in recent weeks in a show of strength as the United States deploys more troops to train and assist Afghan forces.



Casualties leapt by 35 percent in 2016, with 6,800 soldiers and police killed, according to U.S. watchdog SIGAR.



The insurgents have carried out more complex attacks against security forces in 2017, with SIGAR describing troop casualties in the early part of the year as "shockingly high".

