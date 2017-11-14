Russia posts video game image as 'proof' US helps Daesh: monitor

Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday posted images it said proved the U.S. was aiding Daesh (ISIS) in the Middle East, but social media users pointed out they included a still from a video game.



AFP was able to compare the images in the emailed defense ministry statement with the images of the videogame on YouTube and confirm the resemblance.



The images were later deleted from the ministry of defense's Twitter and Facebook accounts, and the ministry said several hours later that there had been a "mistake", and publishing a different set of pictures, calling them "irrefutable proof" of U.S. aid of Daesh.



Earlier this year Russian media accused President Vladimir Putin of passing off footage of the American military fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan as the efforts of Russia's air force in Syria during a television interview.

