When child sex isn't rape: French to set age of consent

Is a 13-year-old girl old enough to agree to sex with an adult? That's a question France is asking itself as the government prepares to set a legal age for sexual consent for the first time.



Twice in recent weeks, French courts have refused to prosecute men for rape after they had sex with 11-year-olds because authorities couldn't prove coercion.



A legal age of consent is just one piece of an upcoming French bill on sexual violence and harassment that's gained importance amid worldwide concerns unleashed by the rape and sexual assault allegations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

...