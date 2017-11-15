Teen suicide, social media use correlation

An increase in suicide rates among U.S. teens occurred at the same time social media use surged and a new analysis suggests there may be a link. Suicide rates for teens rose 2010-2015 after they had declined for nearly two decades, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



r Teens' use of electronic devices including smartphones for at least five hours daily more than doubled, from 8 percent in 2009 to 19 percent in 2015 .



r In 2015, 36 percent of all teens reported feeling desperately sad or hopeless, or thinking about, planning or attempting suicide, up from 32 percent in 2009 .



r In 2009, 58 percent of 12th grade girls used social media every day or nearly every day.

...