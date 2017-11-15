Rio rethinks favela tourism as wave of violence shakes city

As authorities in Brazil tackled crime earlier this decade, opening Rio de Janeiro's hillside favelas to tourists seemed like a winning idea. The views are breathtaking, the slum residents could cash in, and foreign visitors would see another part of the city – not just Copacabana beach.Now soaring violence in the hillside communities is rekindling a concern: Are favelas safe to visit?



This year, Rio has seen an estimated average of 15 shootings a day involving police and heavily armed gangs.



In 2015, Rio made $5 billion from tourism.



While tourists have occasionally been shot after accidentally veering into favelas, the recent death of a Spanish tourist at the hands of police put a spotlight on insecurity in Rio and its slums.



In response to the shooting, tourism and security authorities have created a committee to regulate tourism in slums.



Armstrong, the favela tour guide, said he worries authorities are transferring the blame for the tourist's death from the police to the tourism sector.

...