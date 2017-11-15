Military outside Harare after army chief’s threat

Zimbabwe's ruling party accused the head of the armed forces of treason Tuesday as armored vehicles rolled toward the capital in apparent military pressure on President Robert Mugabe over a succession dispute.



Analysts said it was premature to talk of a coup attempt but there appeared to be a rupture between Mugabe and the military.



Mugabe fired Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa last week.



The veteran of the country's 1970s liberation war was popular with the military and had been seen as a likely successor to Mugabe.



Grace Mugabe's rise has brought her into conflict with the independence-era war veterans, who once enjoyed a privileged role in the ruling party under Mugabe, but who have in recent years been banished from senior government and party roles.

...