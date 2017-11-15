NKorea's Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull

After a summer filled with flaming rockets and an earth-shaking nuclear blast, North Korea's state media is portraying Kim Jong Un as a leader who has temporarily traded weapons for workshops.



Between June 21 and Sept. 20, Kim did not conduct a single public activity related to the economy, instead focusing almost exclusively on appearances at events including missile tests or tours of weapons factories, according to data collected by South Korea's Ministry of Unification.



North Korea has not fired a rocket or tested a nuclear weapon since it launched a ballistic missile over Japan on Sept. 15 .



While analysts say there is anecdotal evidence the sanctions are beginning to the North's economy, it is not clear to what degree.

