'Pink dollar' boost to Australia economy after gay marriage vote

Australia's historic move toward legalizing same-sex marriage could bring businesses a massive windfall of "pink dollars" as tens of thousands of gay couples tie the knot, economists said Wednesday.



With nearly 50,000 same-sex couples in Australia, and countless gay tourists who could come to the country to marry, the wedding industry is in for a boom.



"Enabling loving, committed couples to be married, regardless of their sexual orientation will contribute to a stronger economy and a more inclusive Australia".



Benefits of the "pink dollar" have already led more businesses to lend their names to high-profile events such as the iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, which generates millions for Sydney's economy each year.

...