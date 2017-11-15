Russian MPs back law targeting foreign media: agencies

Russian MPs on Wednesday backed new legislation allowing foreign media outlets to be listed as "foreign agents" in a reciprocal response to US pressure on Kremlin-backed TV channel RT.



Russian MPs backed amendments that would allow international media that receive financing from abroad to be classified as "foreign agents," RIA Novosti news agency reported, a measure previously used only against NGOs.



A Russian law adopted in 2012 forces NGOs that have international funding and whose activities are deemed "political" to undergo intensive checks and label themselves as "foreign agents" on paperwork and statements.



RT television, which is funded by the Kremlin to give a Russian point of view on international affairs, confirmed Monday it has registered as a foreign agent in the United States, meeting a deadline from the US Department of Justice.

