Short of time to form coalition, German parties still apart on migration

German parties meet on Wednesday on the hot issue of immigration with sides divided on whether to limit migrant numbers and with only one day left to conclude exploratory talks for forming a new coalition government.



Merkel, 63, is trying to forge an unlikely alliance of her conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the ecologist Greens -- a combination untested at national level -- to allow her to govern for a fourth term as chancellor.



Businesses are eager for the parties to reach a deal.



The coalition negotiations are complicated by the dynamics within the conservative bloc, which comprises Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).



The CSU, worried about losing support in a state election next year, is uncompromising on immigration -- a risk for the three-way 'Jamaica' coalition, so-called because the parties' colours match those of the Caribbean country's flag.

...