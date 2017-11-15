Trump pullout from climate pact means even hotter world: study

US President Donald Trump's pullout from the Paris Agreement will push up global temperatures nearly half a degree Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100, according to a report released Wednesday at UN climate talks in Bonn.



If all countries -- including the United States -- honor carbon-cutting pledges under the 196-nation treaty, the world would see 2.8 C of global warming above pre-industrial levels, the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) research group had previously calculated.



In 2015, the United States made a voluntary commitment to cut the country's emissions 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 .



China, India 'stepping up'



After stagnating for three years, global CO2 emissions will rise two percent in 2017, dashing hopes they had peaked, scientists reported earlier this week.

...