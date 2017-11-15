Presidents, ministers lead diplomatic push at UN climate talks

World leaders descended on Bonn Wednesday to re-energize climate talks hamstrung by America's rejection of a planet rescue plan the rest of the world is fighting hard to put into action.



Macron and Merkel were due to address the conference in the afternoon in the presence of some 25 heads of state and government and dozens of ministers of energy and the environment.



The United States, which championed the Paris Agreement under former president Barack Obama, ratified it just two months before Donald Trump -- who has described climate change as a "hoax" -- was voted into office.



This week, Syria became the 196th country to formally adopt the hard-fought agreement, leaving America as the only nation in the UN climate convention to reject it.



The Paris Agreement commits countries to limiting average global warming to under two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over Industrial Revolution levels, and 1.5 C if possible, to avert calamitous climate change-induced storms, drought and sea-level rises.

