UK cyber security chief blames Russia for hacker attacks

Russia has launched cyber-attacks on the UK media, telecoms and energy sectors in the past year, Britain's cyber security chief said Wednesday amid reports of Russian interference in the Brexit referendum.



The center has coordinated the government's response to 590 significant incidents since its launch in 2016, although the government agency has not detailed which were linked to Russia.



May told lawmakers on Wednesday that parliament's intelligence and security committee would be looking into Russian interference.



Meanwhile parliament's digital, culture, media and sport committee has requested data from Twitter and Facebook on Russia-linked accounts and aims to interview social media executives at the British embassy in Washington early next year.



Damian Collins, the committee chairman, said it was "beyond doubt" that Russia has interfered in UK politics.



It was revealed that a tweet which caused a furor after the Westminster terror attack in March originally came from a trolling agency account which, according to evidence before the US Congress, is backed by the Russian government.

...