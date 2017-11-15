Germany: 2 ex-guards indicted for WWII Stutthof camp deaths

The men, who have not been named, both served as guards and also watched over prisoners who were taken outside the camp to work.



Members of the SS killed more than 100 Polish prisoners and some 77 Soviet prisoners of war in the camp's gas chamber in 1944 .



"The prosecutors assume that the accused were aware of the different killing methods ... and that such a multitude of people could have only been killed with such regularity because the victims were guarded by helpers like them," the court wrote in a statement issued Wednesday.



The two men therefore willingly supported several hundreds of killings of camp inmates in their function as guards, the statement added.

