Putin to intervene in Ukraine prisoner swap

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he would hold talks with the leaders of eastern Ukraine's self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics, in a rare public move to get involved in a prisoner exchange deal with Kiev.



Asked to help speed up the prisoner exchange process between Kiev and separatist republics, Putin said: "I will do everything that is in my power".



His remarks followed a meeting with Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who has close personal ties to Putin and is one of Kiev's representatives in negotiations with rebels in eastern Ukraine.

...