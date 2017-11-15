Police: 'Miracle' more weren't shot by rifle-toting man

It's a "miracle" more people weren't hurt when a man dressed in camouflage, wearing body armor and armed with two rifles sprayed a retail store with bullets, wounding one man, before being tackled by police, authorities said.



Police in Cheektowaga, near Buffalo, said the gunfire erupted around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday outside a Dollar General store.



A 53-year-old Cheektowaga man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, officials said. Police haven't said if he was a customer or a store employee.



Police identified the suspect as Travis Green, 29, of Buffalo.



Police said Green had walked into the store unarmed, left the building and then began shooting soon after. Police said two civilians at a nearby business heard the gunfire and started chasing Green, who had dropped the rifle.

