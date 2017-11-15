France, Germany urge more action on climate after Trump quits

The leaders of Germany and France promised to limit the use of coal on Wednesday and urged more global action to combat global warming after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 Paris agreement.



Merkel said Germany needed to reduce its dependence on coal power in order to significantly cut emissions.



Macron said France aimed to close down all coal-fired power plants by 2021 as part of action to limit greenhouse gas emissions.



In the coalition talks, the Greens are holding out for carbon dioxide emissions cuts totalling 120 million tonnes that would require the closure of 20 coal plants.

