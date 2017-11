A picture taken from a panel shows a portrait of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe displayed on a office's wall on November 15, 2017 in Harare, Zimbabwe. On Harare's streets, many expressed amazement and delight on November 15 that President Robert Mugabe's long reign may be coming to a close, but people also admitted the future looked unstable. The visible impact of the momentous political upheaval was limited in Harare, with many people shopping at street markets, catching mini-buses to work