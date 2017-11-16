Money laundering in Malta challenges EU

The European Union has called very publicly for Malta to bring to justice the killers of a journalist who accused the Mediterranean island's leaders of profiting from global corruption. But it has for years been much less vocal – and had little success – in ensuring Malta act to prevent money laundering, according to sources familiar with the work of the Maltese authorities and a Reuters review of EU and Maltese data.



Malta has also consistently registered fewer reports of "suspect transactions" from banks, casinos and other financial operators than any other EU state, according to the data, despite having a disproportionately large financial sector.



Malta's Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, the country's anti-money laundering agency, received 202 reports of suspect transactions in 2014, the last year for which Europol data are available.



The annual number of reports in Malta more than doubled from 2014 to 2017 although the proportion of those that were passed to the police fell to 11 percent last year from 24 percent in 2013, FIAU data show.



It said in a 2012 report that Malta's reporting of suspicious transactions was low for the size of its market.

...