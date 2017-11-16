Paris leads Europe move to aid U.N. climate panel

France's president promised funding Wednesday for the U.N.'s IPCC climate science panel, which faces a budget shortfall as it prepares to bring out a major report next year on the planetary perils of global warming.



A collaboration of thousands of experts worldwide, the IPCC issues reports every few years to synthesize and update the prevailing science about global warming caused by atmosphere-fouling emissions from burning fossil fuels.



Washington has traditionally contributed about $2 million to the IPCC's budget, which was about $5 million last year.



The hard-fought pact commits countries to limiting average global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius over Industrial Revolution levels, and to 1.5 C if possible, to avert calamitous climate change-induced storms, drought and sea-level rises.

