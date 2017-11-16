Zimbabwe army seizes power from Mugabe

Zimbabwe's military seized power Wednesday saying it was holding President Robert Mugabe and his family safe while targeting "criminals" in the entourage of the man who has ruled the nation since independence 37 years ago.



It was not clear whether the apparent military coup would bring a formal end to the 93-year-old Mugabe's rule.



It may mark the end of the country's dominance by Mugabe, the last of Africa's state founders still in power from the era of the struggle against colonialism, and one of the continent's most polarizing figures.



Even many of Mugabe's most loyal supporters had come to oppose the rise of his wife, who courted the powerful youth wing of the ruling party but alienated the military, led by Mugabe's former guerrilla comrades from the 1970s independence struggle.

