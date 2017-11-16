Britain says no link between 400 million pound debt owed to Iran and jailed aid worker

Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family. (Ratcliffe Family Handout via REUTERS)
PM May's spokesman says report UK will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation
UK to transfer $527M to Iran: Telegraph
Britain considers diplomatic protection for jailed aid worker in Iran
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
PM May's spokesman says report UK will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation
UK to transfer $527M to Iran: Telegraph
Britain considers diplomatic protection for jailed aid worker in Iran
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE