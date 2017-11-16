Kyrgyzstan refuses $100M Kazakhstan aid amid growing tensions

Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev signed a parliamentary resolution Thursday to refuse $100 million in aid from oil-rich neighbor Kazakhstan amid an escalating spat between the two Central Asian countries.



Kyrgyzstan reacted furiously when ageing Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev appeared to endorse a popular opposition candidate rather than Atambayev's chosen successor ahead of a bitterly contested vote that took place in October.



The two countries have traded accusations ever since, with Kazakhstan imposing growing restrictions on goods imported from Kyrgyzstan which the resource-poor country says run counter to the terms of the EEU trade bloc.



The restrictions at the border, which Kazakhstan says are part of an operation to prevent contraband from Kyrgyzstan entering the country, came after Atambayev portrayed Kazakhstan as a corrupt autocracy in a fiery October speech.

...