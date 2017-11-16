Greeks in mourning and disbelief after flood that killed at least 15

Greeks voiced despair and disbelief on Thursday after a flash flood killed at least 15 people and left hundreds homeless, with many blaming a system that allowed houses to be built on dried up river beds.



In the towns of Nea Peramos and Mandra west of the capital Athens, crumpled cars and mangled furniture lay on roads caked in the thick mud left behind by a raging torrent that smashed through homes on Wednesday morning.



Flags flew half-mast from state buildings and the Acropolis on Thursday as the government declared three days of national mourning.



As building crept closer to the road, streams that would have drained runoff from the nearby Pateras mountains were blocked.

...