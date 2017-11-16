EU auditors criticize handling of Greece bailouts

The EU handling of the Greek debt crisis successfully imposed reforms and avoided a catastrophic default by Greece, but failed in ensuring Athens could stand on its own feet financially, an EU auditor's report said on Thursday.



The auditors were appraising the job done by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, which sat at the table as a member of the notorious "troika" that made sure that Athens delivered on reforms promised in return for the cash.



In another criticism, the auditors said that while the EU, IMF and ECB troika was a highly complex arrangement, the EU failed to convey to Greek authorities how they worked together.

...