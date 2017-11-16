Colombia's Senate approves peace tribunals for ex-rebels

Colombia's Senate has backed a law to regulate transitional justice under the country's peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels, including special tribunals that will try guerrilla leaders for war crimes.



The law, approved late on Wednesday, is considered the cornerstone of the agreement signed last year between the government and the FARC, known then as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.



Congress has until the end of the month to approve the law using the court-approved "fast-track" mechanism to reduce the number of required debates in an effort to implement the peace accord as quickly as possible.

