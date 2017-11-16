German court: Kuwait Airways can refuse Israeli passengers

A German court ruled Thursday that Kuwait's national airline didn't have to transport an Israeli citizen because the carrier would face legal repercussions at home if it did.



The Frankfurt state court noted in its decision that Kuwait Airways is not allowed to close contracts with Israelis under Kuwaiti law because of the Middle Eastern country's boycott of Israel.



Courts in the United States and Switzerland previously have ruled in favor of plaintiffs in comparable cases, the German news agency dpa reported.



A lawyer for the Israeli passenger, whose name was not given, called the verdict "deeply shocking".

