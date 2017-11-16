Poland aims to sign global climate deal amendment this year

Coal-reliant Poland aims to ratify an amendment to the Kyoto Protocol on carbon emissions this year, making it possible for the European Union to back the pact unanimously, the country's environment ministry said on Thursday.



EU environment ministers participating in a U.N. climate meeting in Bonn met on Thursday to discuss options for ratifying the 2012 Doha Amendment.



The EU needs unanimous backing by member states to ratify the amendment as a whole and Poland is the only EU state yet to sign.



The Doha Amendment must be endorsed by at least 140 countries for it to come into force.

...