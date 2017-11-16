US lawmakers want more information from Trump son-in-law Kushner for Russia probe

The leaders of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Thursday they had not received information they requested from President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, including emails, phone records and documents related to communications with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



In a letter to Abbe Lowell, Kushner's attorney, Senators Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein requested all those documents, as well as transcripts from interviews with other committees.



Among requested documents, which they described as known to exist but not provided to the Judiciary Committee, were the phone records and emails to Kushner concerning WikiLeaks and a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite," both forwarded by Kushner.

