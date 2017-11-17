‘Butcher of Bosnia’ still a hero at home

Dusko Mladic points to the portrait on his wall of his beloved cousin Ratko, the wartime Bosnian Serb army chief, who will next week learn if he is convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity.



Ratko Mladic became known internationally as the "Butcher of Bosnia," particularly for his alleged leading role in the 44-month siege of Sarajevo and the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.



On trial since 2012 at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Mladic faces judgment on Nov. 22 on 11 charges arising from the war, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.



The war ended with a deal that divided Bosnia along ethnic lines into two semi-independent entities: the Serb-run Republika Srpska, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, dominated by Bosnian Muslims (known as Bosniaks) and Croats.



In Pale, a town dotted with monuments to former fighters and enlarged by Serbs who left Sarajevo, 15 kilometers further west, the aura of Mladic remains intact.

