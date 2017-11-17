House OKs GOP tax bill in Trump win

The near party-line 227-205 vote came as Democrats on the other side of the Capitol pointed to new estimates showing the Senate version of the plan would boost future taxes on lower- and middle-income Americans.



House passage raised GOP hopes that Trump would be able to claim a big victory in a year highlighted so far by the Senate crash of the party's effort to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.



Both the House and Senate versions of the legislation would cut the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent, while reducing some personal taxpayers' rates and erasing and shrinking deductions for individuals.



Shortly before the vote, Trump traveled to the Capitol and urged House Republicans to approve the bill, though it was clear beforehand that they had the votes.



While House Republicans celebrated, the news was less encouraging for the version making its way through the Senate Finance Committee.



Republicans attributed the new figures to two Senate provisions.



Republicans controlling the Senate 52-48 can approve the legislation with just 50 votes, plus tie-breaking support from Vice President Mike Pence.



The House measure would collapse today's seven personal income-tax rates into four: 12, 25, 35 and 39.6 percent.

...