Fall from Grace: Mugabe’s wife was his weakness

President Robert Mugabe's downfall was caused by the ambitions of his combative wife Grace, whose emergence as his likely successor proved a step too far for Zimbabwe's military, analysts say.



Grace Mugabe – 41 years younger than her husband – was once dismissed as a lightweight shopping addict.



The military – determined to stop Grace, 52, being named as the new vice president – moved in Wednesday, taking control of the country and signaling the imminent end of Mugabe's rule.



Grace launched sustained verbal attacks against Mujuru, accusing her of plotting to topple the president.



With President Mugabe in increasingly poor health, Grace may now seek exile or try to secure some level of protection for her and her family as Zimbabwe enters a new era.

