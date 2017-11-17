Summit to formalize terms of Mugabe exit

In the first round of negotiations over how President Robert Mugabe will leave power, the Zimbabwean leader met Thursday with the army commander who put him under house arrest and mediators, including South African Cabinet ministers and a Catholic priest.



Seizing on the political limbo, Zimbabwean opposition leaders and civil society groups urged Mugabe to step aside after 37 years in power and for the country to have a transition period leading to free and fair elections.



Mugabe frequently seeks medical treatment in Singapore.



Meanwhile, opposition leaders added their voices to those calling for Mugabe to step down.



Morgan Tsvangirai, who shared power with Mugabe between 2009 and 2013, said Mugabe must resign, adding that his party would participate in talks on a transitional mechanism if approached.



He pointedly referred to Mugabe as "Mister," not president.

