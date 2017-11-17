Senior Chinese envoy heads to NKorea amid chill in ties

China dispatched its highest-level envoy to North Korea in two years on Friday in a bid to improve chilly relations after President Donald Trump last week urged Beijing to pressure Pyongyang to cease its nuclear weapons program.



Song Tao will report on the outcomes of China's ruling Communist Party congress held last month and visit counterparts in his role as President Xi Jinping's special envoy, according to Chinese state media.



China's relations with North Korea have deteriorated under Kim, who has ignored Beijing's calls to end nuclear weapons and ballistic missile tests and return to disarmament talks.



Song is expected to relay China's hopes for the North to stop conducting nuclear and missile tests in return for incentives and to assess whether the North has any intention of returning to disarmament talks, said Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at South Korea's Sejong Institute.



Song's visit to Pyongyang also comes as China and South Korea are repairing their relations that soured over China's objection to Seoul's deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system.

...