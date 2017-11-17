Aboriginal children suffer 'shocking' treatment: probe

Aboriginal children are subjected to "shocking" treatment at youth detention centers in northern Australia, an investigation revealed Friday, after a video of violence against mostly indigenous boys sparked outrage.



The government ordered the royal commission, a national inquiry, into youth detention last year after public broadcaster ABC aired footage showing children being tear-gassed and mistreated at the Northern Territory's Don Dale detention centre in 2014 and 2015 .



Aboriginal children are 24 times more likely to be detained than non-indigenous Australian children, according to Amnesty International.



The federal government on Friday described the commission's findings as "abhorrent", pledging to work with the territory government to address the recommendations.

...