German coalition talks go into overtime

Tough talks between the parties hoping to form Germany's next government failed to reach a breakthrough overnight and were expected to resume on Friday as Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that "serious differences" remained between the sides.



Merkel had initially said she wanted to wind up the negotiations by Thursday, as she seeks to avoid fresh elections, but as the deadline passed and talks failed to yield an agreement by the early hours, she agreed for them to continue later Friday.



After weeks of quarrelsome exploratory talks, Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the left-leaning Greens are hoping to find enough common ground to begin formal coalition negotiations.



Given the deep divisions between the parties, FDP deputy leader Wolfgang Kubicki had floated the prospect of extending the exploratory talks, even before Thursday's talks broke up.



The Greens notably abandoned demands for a 2030 end date for coal-fired plants and the internal combustion engine, and called on the other parties to show the same flexibility.

...