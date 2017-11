FILE - In this April 29, 1993 file photo, Mafia "boss of bosses" Salvatore "Toto" Riina, is seen behind bars, during a trial in Rome. Italy’s justice minister has given special permission for family bedside visits to the comatose top Mafia boss. Italian media reports Riina died early Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Giulio Broglio)