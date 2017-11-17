May under Brexit pressure at EU reform summit

EU leaders will press British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday to do more to reach a divorce deal against the backdrop of a summit to launch reforms for the bloc's post-Brexit survival.



The EU demands that Britain makes sufficient progress on its exit bill, on avoiding a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and the EU state of Ireland, and on the rights of three million EU citizens living in Britain.



An EU source told reporters in Gothenburg that despite Brexit, May herself fully supports the social reform agenda embraced by EU leaders in Sweden.



Most of the EU's 28 national leaders are expected to attend, including Macron.

