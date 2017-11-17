Philippine troops abused rights in Marawi battle: Amnesty

Philippine troops detained and tortured civilians trying to flee a besieged southern city during a five-month battle with militants loyal to Daesh (ISIS), Amnesty International alleged Friday.



The U.S.-backed military campaign to retake Marawi claimed the lives of more than 1,100 people including around 900 militants, displaced 400,000 residents and reduced large parts of the city to rubble.



However, Padilla added that a military official and five soldiers are under investigation over allegations of taking appliances from the battle zone.



He also stressed that the military observed "proportionality" in employing force against the militants, downplaying Amnesty's suggestions that the intensity of the bombing campaign exceeded requirements.



U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis last month praised the Philippine military for upholding human rights during the brutal urban battle.

...