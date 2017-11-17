China sends envoy to N.Korea, Trump hails 'big move'

China dispatched a special envoy to North Korea Friday, a trip hailed as a "big move" by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has urged Beijing to pile pressure on its nuclear-armed ally.



Analysts expect Song to address the nuclear standoff, which has roiled relations between the two Cold War-era allies as China has backed United Nations sanctions on North Korea over its missile tests and sixth nuclear blast.



The U.S. leader wants China, which accounts for 90 percent of North Korea's foreign trade, to put more economic pressure on the reclusive regime.



Song will be the first Chinese envoy to make an official trip to North Korea since October 2016, when vice foreign minister Liu Zhenmin visited.



As a high-level diplomat, Song would likely meet directly with North Korea's top leaders, he said.

...