Calls mount for action on 'killer robots' after UN talks

The United Nations Friday closed the first-ever talks on fully autonomous weapons, with experts warning that time was running out to set rules for the use of the machines dubbed "killer robots".



The UN is facing mounting pressure to act against weapons systems -- likely to be battle ready soon -- that can identify and destroy targets without human control.



The five-day meeting of the UN's Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW), marked an initial step towards an agreed set of rules governing the weapons.



The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots said a majority of countries now support some kind of "legally-binding instrument", which was not the case before this week's meeting.

...