Pope to feed hundreds of poor at special Sunday lunch, Mass

Pope Francis will be offering several hundred poor people -- homeless, migrants, unemployed -- a lunch of gnocchi, veal and tiramisu when he celebrates his first World Day of the Poor in the spirit of his namesake, St. Francis of Assisi.



Francis begins the events Sunday with a Mass for an estimated 4,000 people in St. Peter's Basilica.



On Thursday, the Argentine Jesuit made a surprise outing outside the Vatican walls to visit the makeshift health clinic set up for the week leading up to Sunday's Mass that is offering free visits with cardiologists, dermatologists, gynecologists and experts in infective diseases.

...