Ousted Caracas mayor flees house arrest, heads to Europe

Ousted Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma said he plans to take his fight against Venezuela's socialist government to Europe after he escaped house arrest and fled to Colombia on Friday.



He said the decision to flee Venezuela was his alone, kept secret even from his family, which has been living abroad. He provided no details of how he sneaked past the Sebin intelligence police officers stationed 24 hours a day outside his residence, but said that during the long, nighttime drive past several national guard checkpoints to Venezuela's western border, he relied on the help of members of the security forces he described as increasingly fed up with President Nicolas Maduro.



Colombian immigration authorities said in a statement that Ledezma entered the country legally after crossing the Simon Bolivar bridge separating the two countries.



Ledezma, 62, was removed as mayor of Caracas and detained in 2015 on charges of plotting to oust Maduro.



Ledezma has adamantly criticized other members of the opposition alliance for being too accommodating with the government.

...