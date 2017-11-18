Men urged to help stop ‘50 shades of violence’ against women

Women and girls around the world face "50 shades of violence," ranging from rape and sexual harassment to acid attacks and forced marriages, and men need to do more to stop this, a former British chief prosecutor said Thursday. Nazir Afzal, a former Chief Crown Prosecutor for England's northwest region, has prosecuted some of the highest-profile cases of sexual abuse in Britain, including gangs that "groomed" vulnerable young girls for sex slavery.



He said the level of violence against women and girls in every country was rampant and not enough is being done to stop this with more convictions needed to ensure justice for victims.



Afzal said the string of sexual assault allegations against figures in Hollywood showed that men and women are treated and judged differently when it comes tackling sexual harassment.

