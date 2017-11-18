Human trafficking ‘rife’ in Rohingya camps

Widowed and alone, 21-year-old Umm Kulthum had hoped for a fresh start in Bangladesh, but was forced into prostitution instead, falling victim to what aid groups and officials say is a growing trafficking scourge targeting refugees.



Umm Kulthum lost her husband in the ethnic violence that tore through Myanmar's Rakhine state this year.



Separated from her parents and children during the journey to Bangladesh, she was approached by a Rohingya man after arriving in Kutupalong, a gigantic camp housing hundreds of thousands of refugees.



Human trafficking networks have expanded as the refugee population has climbed and are now "rife" throughout the camps, the IOM said.



More than 20,000 Rohingya have been turned back but aid workers say that unless the refugees are taught about the dangers of trafficking, they will keep trying to leave the camps in search of a better life.



For many of the refugees stuck inside the camps, the prospect of earning a living is enough to lure them into the trap laid down by traffickers.

...