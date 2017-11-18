Buddhist ‘nun-jas’ fighting sexual predators

The two nuns – from an age-old Buddhist sect based mainly in India and Nepal – are not only making a stir with their martial arts expertise, but are also teaching women in India self defense amid a rise in reported sex crimes.



There were 34,651 rapes reported in India in 2015 – four every hour – up 43 percent from 2011, government data shows.



About 700 nuns globally belong to the Drukpa lineage, which is the only female order in the patriarchal Buddhist monastic system where nuns have equal status to monks.



Traditionally, nuns are expected to cook and clean and are not permitted to engage in sports.

...